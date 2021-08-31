Work on Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre to start soon

Work on the 56-year-old former elementary school is a multi-year, phased project of a facility that serves more than 80,000 people in the Dayton-area annually through a variety of visual and performing arts, officials have said.

Work initially was set to start in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No specific date has been set for the work to start on the Olson Drive site, but it is scheduled to begin in September, the city said Monday in a release.