Work on Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre to start soon

The first part of the $4.3 million renovation of Rosewood Arts Centre in Kettering is expected to start next month, according to the city.
Work on the 56-year-old former elementary school is a multi-year, phased project of a facility that serves more than 80,000 people in the Dayton-area annually through a variety of visual and performing arts, officials have said.
Work initially was set to start in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No specific date has been set for the work to start on the Olson Drive site, but it is scheduled to begin in September, the city said Monday in a release.
Kettering in July approved increasing the cost of the first phase to $2.393 million, about $700,000 more than originally projected.
The higher cost is related to including work in Phase I that had been planned in future phases, city records show.
The renovation will continue through 2023, and the building will remain open and continue to offer art education classes and gallery programming, the city said Monday.
The renovation includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, as well as the creation of more efficient and customized learning environments for various artistic disciplines, the city said.
The city awarded the contract to Brumbaugh Construction Inc. The work is being funded by Kettering, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and the Kettering Parks Foundation, according to the city.