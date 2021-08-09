Workplace help available for family Alzheimer’s caregivers

About 100,000 Miami Valley residents serve as unpaid Alzheimer’s caregivers for loved ones, many of which are working day jobs and require the right support to stay in the workplace.
Adapting workplace culture to identify and support Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers and the challenges they face is key to organizational survival, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.
Learn how Miami Valley businesses are partnering with community resources to address this growing reality during an in-person event on Aug. 10 at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Dayton.
Networking is 8 to 8:30 a.m. Panel discussion is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Some of the topics at the free event that will be addressed include:
· Common challenges employees face while balancing caregiving and full-time work.
· Tips to support employee wellness for those balancing caregiving responsibilities.
· Strategies to improve productivity and performance of employees.
Speakers are Leslie Ryan, Founder, S2S Strategy; Derrick W. Ransom, CFP, Key Private Bank Market Manager – Dayton Senior Vice President; Jennifer Loveless, Senior Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President, Key Bank; Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, and Bridget Flaherty, founder, Lore Storytelling.
To register, go to shorturl.at/oDEGT or email kacarter@alz.org.
Additionally, for help and referrals to resources, call the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.