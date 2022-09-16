dayton-daily-news logo
WPAFB ready for excessive heat during Air Force Marathon

The Air Force Marathon draws thousands of runners from 50 states and several countries to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base every September. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is prepared for unseasonably warm temperatures during the Air Force Marathon Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

“The base anticipates potentially dangerous, warm temperatures for marathon activities on Saturday, substantially above normal for this time of year,” read a statement from WPAFB. “These temperatures could lead to a heat index (Wet Bulb Globe Temperature) which might adversely affect some race participants.”

If extreme conditions occur, the base may declare a mass casualty event to help facilitate the treatment of participants and spectators. Declaring a mass casualty event lets local hospitals know the base has exceeded its capacity to treat patients on-site and will be transporting patients to area hospital, according to the base.

Approximately 8,000 runners are expected to participate in four races. It is the first in-person marathon since the COVID-19 pandemic.

