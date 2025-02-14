Wright-Patt announces more traffic changes

Explore Base makes traffic changes as workers return

Traffic on Chidlaw no longer has stop signs, the base is saying on its web site.

Another change: Traffic approaching gate 22B from Interstate 675 will be directed into designated lanes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to prevent lane-switching.

“This change comes in response to issues caused by lane crossing at the Col. Glenn Highway exit,” the base said.

“We are maintaining communication with security forces and working to implement solutions for gate congestion,” Brady Klein, a civil engineer with the 88th Civil Engineer Group, said in a Wright-Patterson explanation of the changes. “We not only want to mitigate the impacts of the gate traffic but minimize our effects to the surrounding community.”

Wright-Patterson employs some 38,000 military and civilian employees, making it the largest single-site concentration of employment in the state of Ohio.

Acting Air Force Secretary Gary A. Ashworth has said in a recent memo that the Air Force doesn’t have enough space to accommodate all returning workers in the Washington, D.C. area and across much of the United States.

At Wright-Patterson, a spokesman for the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said AFMC headquarters and the 88th Air Base Wing have been able to accommodate returning workers.

However, not all workers returning to the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (also at Wright-Patterson), however, have been immediately accommodated, that spokesman said.