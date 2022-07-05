Wright Patterson commander and top NCO talk COVID, challenges

Combined Shape Caption 88th Air Base Wing headquarters on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF Combined Shape Caption 88th Air Base Wing headquarters on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer, moved most workers to remote work locations off the installation in the early days of the pandemic, about two months before Miller assumed command of the Air Base Wing — Wright-Patterson’s host unit — in June 2020.

And the pandemic remains a concern. With COVID-19 case numbers rising, Wright-Patterson returned to a more stringent HPCON “Bravo” from “Alpha,” effective noon Sunday, the base said on social media over the weekend.

The new designation brings with it a minimum weekly requirement of testing for employees who have not received the COVID vaccine, the base said.

The base also deployed 119 medics to Detroit, Mich. to issue more than 240,000 vaccines during the pandemic, sending out five medical support teams from Wright-Patterson, establishing an “aggregation mission” to support those deploying, so “they don’t carry the virus inadvertently downrange,” all while trying to keep child care centers and other base missions open, Miller added.

“It has been a dynamic environment that has given us an opportunity to do some amazing things,” Miller said. “An environment where we were only bound by our imagination.”

“We have some of the most outstanding professionals in the Air Force … and they’re killing it,” Shaffer said.

“Take away COVID, right,” Miller said. “COVID was just this unique thing. We still had the normal, day-to-day things in running this installation.”

Both men had appreciative words for each other, Shaffer saying to Miller at one point: “This has been amazing because of you.”

“I appreciate that,” Miller responded.

“For me it has always been about trying to do justice by the team, trying to be the best servant-leader I can be,” the commander said.

Shaffer said mission chiefs have a chance to make an impact on the installation as a whole. “It was really awesome, sir, just being able to help so many people.”

The 88th Air Base Wing has 5,000-plus employees.