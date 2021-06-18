Wright State approves additional financial help for students

Wright State has seen about a 30% decline in enrollment overall in the last five years, according to the university. But attracting first-year students has been a particular problem: First-year undergraduate student enrollment has declined by 53% since 2015.

The university is also projecting that enrollment will fall this year by 9.4% compared to last year, said Sommer Todd, director of university Fiscal Services.

Todd said the university would also be implementing a state-approved tuition increase, though Wright State’s tuition remains one of the lowest in the state.

In March, Wright State used about $5.2 million in federal funding to help students affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university issued emergency federal grants of up to $1,100 to 6,741 students enrolled in classes for the spring 2021 semester who met criteria that showed need.

Wright State also gave out emergency grants in May 2020, providing $4.4 million in grants directly to 5,714 students, and in fall 2020, providing $214,750 to 860 students. The students had to meet specific needs and criteria to be eligible.

Previously, the awards were between $75 and $1,100, depending on the need and other criteria.

Students do not need to apply for either the grants or the scholarships, but Everhart said they would need to have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form on file to determine eligibility.

To fill out a FAFSA, go to https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa