Wright State gives another $6.8 million to students

More information is available on Wright State’s COVID-19 emergency financial aid website.

The funds were provided as part of the American Rescue plan, signed into law in March.

“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship as a result of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid, in a statement.

This is not the first time Wright State has awarded grant funds to students. Earlier this summer, Wright State distributed $914,150 in grants to 1,924 students.

Undergraduate, graduate students, medical students and professional psychology students were given the grants. This is the third round of federal funding Wright State has received to help with costs associated with the pandemic. In 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university directly distributed $10 million in federal funds to students affected by the pandemic.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Wright State received an additional $14.2 million in federal funding to defray university expenses associate with the coronavirus.