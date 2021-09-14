dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State gives another $6.8 million to students

Wright State University students study in the library Wednesday August 25, 2021. Students are required to wear masks in campus buildings. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
46 minutes ago
They did not have to apply for the funds and can view the grants through the student center.

Wright State issued about $6.8 million in mass emergency relief grants directly to 5,258 students enrolled at Wright State for fall 2021 semester.

This is the latest round of relief grants Wright State has provided to its students using funds from the federal government. The funds are able to help students with emergency expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including tuition, food, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

Students are able to view their grant awards on their student accounts. Wright State automatically awarded the funds to eligible students.

Wright State gave out the grants based on the students’ FAFSA, prioritizing students with the greatest financial needs and credit hours during the fall semester.

ExploreWright State approves additional financial help for students

If a student did not fill out a FAFSA, they may apply for grants of up to $500 by completing an online application.

More information is available on Wright State’s COVID-19 emergency financial aid website.

The funds were provided as part of the American Rescue plan, signed into law in March.

“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship as a result of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid, in a statement.

This is not the first time Wright State has awarded grant funds to students. Earlier this summer, Wright State distributed $914,150 in grants to 1,924 students.

Undergraduate, graduate students, medical students and professional psychology students were given the grants. This is the third round of federal funding Wright State has received to help with costs associated with the pandemic. In 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university directly distributed $10 million in federal funds to students affected by the pandemic.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Wright State received an additional $14.2 million in federal funding to defray university expenses associate with the coronavirus.

