Wright State hires two senior positions, looks to fill three more

The university is also looking to fill the positions of dean of the college of science and mathematics, and dean of the college of liberal arts, where current dean Linda Caron will be retiring in May.

Faber formerly taught mathematics at the Lake Campus until 2014, when she moved on to Rhodes State, Wright State officials said. She is an active member of the Mercer County community, serving as a founding member of the Women in Leadership Luncheon Series-Mercer County; advisory board member and treasurer of Immaculate Conception School; and past member of the Mercer County Central Committee, Mercer Residential Services board, and the Mercer/Auglaize YMCA board.

WSU officials said Faber’s strength as a leader at Rhodes State has been in building relationships — with students, faculty, administrators, staff and the community.

“The relationship between a college and the community is a critical component in the success of both,” Faber said in a university statement. “Strong college programs will help build a job-ready workforce that is linked to the community needs.”

Denniston was previously Appalachian State University’s coordinator of faculty diversity recruitment and inclusion initiatives. He spent 23 years at Appalachian State.