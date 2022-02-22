Wright State hires two senior positions, looks to fill three more

Wright State recently hired two new staffers in high-level positions, but the university is continuing the search for its next provost and two dean positions.
Andrea Faber, currently the Rhodes State College dean of technology and liberal studies, was chosen as WSU’s new vice provost of the Lake Campus, effective April 4.
WSU also hired James Denniston as the founding dean of the College of Health, Education, and Human Services, effective June 1. The college contains the College of Nursing and Health, School of Professional Psychology and the Department of Social Work.
But Wright State is still looking to fill its provost position, after more than two years of working with interim provosts. Current university President Sue Edwards was the previous permanent provost and was promoted to president in January 2020. The university began its search for a new provost last fall.
The university appointed Oliver H. Evans, the current interim provost, last February. Previously, Douglas Leaman served as the interim provost beginning in December 2019. He left Wright State in February 2021 for a new job as the dean of the College of Sciences at Auburn University at Montgomery.
The university is also looking to fill the positions of dean of the college of science and mathematics, and dean of the college of liberal arts, where current dean Linda Caron will be retiring in May.
Faber formerly taught mathematics at the Lake Campus until 2014, when she moved on to Rhodes State, Wright State officials said. She is an active member of the Mercer County community, serving as a founding member of the Women in Leadership Luncheon Series-Mercer County; advisory board member and treasurer of Immaculate Conception School; and past member of the Mercer County Central Committee, Mercer Residential Services board, and the Mercer/Auglaize YMCA board.
WSU officials said Faber’s strength as a leader at Rhodes State has been in building relationships — with students, faculty, administrators, staff and the community.
“The relationship between a college and the community is a critical component in the success of both,” Faber said in a university statement. “Strong college programs will help build a job-ready workforce that is linked to the community needs.”
Denniston was previously Appalachian State University’s coordinator of faculty diversity recruitment and inclusion initiatives. He spent 23 years at Appalachian State.
