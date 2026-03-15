Wright State hosts Big Hoopla STEM Challenge ahead of NCAA First Four games in Dayton

The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge also honors military service members and veterans by providing thousands of free tickets to First Four games, while engaging youth in basketball and STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to Terry Slaybaugh, volunteer chair of the Big Hoopla.

“This is a really cool event because we’re combining basketball with STEM, and I think we’ve all recognized you have to get kids involved in science and math early on,” Slaybaugh said, noting that 12 winners of the Hot Shot Finals challenge will receive a full in-state tuition to Wright State University. “We see this as a way to get kids excited about math and science.”

Rev. Arthur Williams Jr. brought his three kids to Sunday’s event. Williams stressed the importance of early exposure to STEM for better student test scores and opportunities.

“I’m intentional with my kids when it comes to making sure they get exposed to things like this from an early age,” said Williams, a teacher within the Dayton Public Schools district. “I’m also thankful for the community we have which offers free events like this to help make that exposure possible.”

William said he is part of a project that will be presented to the National Conference on Science Education next month, an effort that focuses on supporting sixth grade student success.

“I’m focusing on the pivotal moment of sixth grade when some parents are taking the hands off as they go into middle school; I feel that’s the time there needs to be more hands on,” Williams said. “We need to be intentional with this generation, so that they have the resources and help to get to that next level, and to be successful in STEM-related fields.”

Quinn Sanders attended the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge with her grandmother Sally Benner.

Quinn is 11 years old and loves all things Raiders basketball, noting that her grandfather works as a clock operator for home games, all of which she attends.

“My favorite player is Solomon Callaghan because he’s always smiling and having fun when he plays,” she said.

Quinn is new to the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge but said she enjoys STEM subjects.

“My favorite is probably engineering, and I like STEM where you get to work together,” she said.