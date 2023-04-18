Wright State to award honorary degree to Greater Dayton Hospital Association CEO

“During my time at Wright State, I had the privilege of working closely with Drs. Laura Luehrmann and Donna Schlagheck in their leadership of Wright State’s award-winning Model United Nations team,” Hackenbracht said. “Because of that experience, I had a front-row seat to their tireless advocacy and unwavering support for their students, programs and department. Those years at Wright State and my connections with the Model United Nations team cemented friendships that carried me into adulthood. Some of those individuals are still cornerstones in my professional life.”

Hackenbracht received a Master of Public Administration and an emerging leader certificate from the University of Dayton, according to the release.

With more than 20 years of nonprofit and health care experience beginning with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, she has also serviced as an executive director of the Cuyahoga Health Access Plan and in 2016, she worked with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to launch the Dayton region’s advance care planning initiative, Decide to be Heard, and was named president and CEO of the hospital association in 2019.

According to the release, Hackenbracht has been at the forefront of the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is responsible for a team that serves the region’s 29 hospitals and health systems across 11 counties.

She has also received numerous awards and recognitions such as Cleveland Bridge Builder in 2014, a member of Leadership Dayton’s Class of 2020, an honorary commander for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2011 and 2022, a member of Dayton Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 in 2010, the Dayton Business Journal’s Power 50 in 2020 and 2022 and the Better Business Women in Business Networking Top 25 in 2020.

The spring class of 2023 includes 1,603 graduates.