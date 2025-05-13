Wrong-way driver crash leaves NB I-75 closed near I-675, at least 1 injured

OSHP said the crash was on northbound I-75 before the exit to northbound I-675.

Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the crashed vehicles.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map said that all lanes were closed on I-75 North, along with one southbound lane due to the crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, OSHP said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.