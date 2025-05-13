Wrong-way driver crash leaves NB I-75 closed near I-675, at least 1 injured

Northbound Interstate 75 was closed around Interstate 675 and at least one person was injured after a reported crash involving a wrong-way driver Tuesday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received a report of an SUV driving south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at 4:37 p.m., followed a few minutes later by a report of the crash.
OSHP said the crash was on northbound I-75 before the exit to northbound I-675.
Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the crashed vehicles.
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map said that all lanes were closed on I-75 North, along with one southbound lane due to the crash.
One person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, OSHP said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
