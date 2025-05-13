Wrong-way driver crash leaves NB I-75 closed near I-675, at least 1 injured

Breaking: BCI probe of area state rep finds ‘concerning and suspicious’ behavior, raises concerns with case handling

Northbound Interstate 75 was closed around Interstate 675 and at least one person was injured after a reported crash involving a wrong-way driver Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received a report of an SUV driving south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at 4:37 p.m., followed a few minutes later by a report of the crash.

OSHP said the crash was on northbound I-75 before the exit to northbound I-675.

Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the crashed vehicles.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map said that all lanes were closed on I-75 North, along with one southbound lane due to the crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, OSHP said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

