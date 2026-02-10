WSU to work with U.S. Space Command

AFIT, the Air Force Institute of Technology, is at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wright State said it will work with Space Command to develop a pipeline of military and civilian professionals, advance research and more.

“Universities in the program gain access to space learning standards, exclusive events with senior leaders, guest speakers and opportunities for collaborative research, internships and exercises,” Wright State said in a statement.

“Joining Space Command’s academic engagement enterprise will enhance Wright State’s technical exchanges with the Space Force to ensure we are addressing their most pressing needs, while also creating valuable opportunities for students to engage in real‑world challenges inside and outside the classroom,” Darryl Ahner, dean of Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, said in a statement.

Being close to Wright-Patterson and Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson, didn’t hurt the university in the selection process, Wright State said.

WSU is the 89th university nationwide to join the group of schools.

Space Command, one of 11 military combatant commands, is responsible for leading all U.S. military operations in space. It is distinct from the U.S. Space Force, a branch of the military like the Air Force.