Xenia company to boost Pentagon’s rocket motor industrial base

MRL was awarded $25.2 million, said the company’s chief executive, Ayman Salem.

The award will mean “at least” 14 new engineering jobs for the company, he said.

“These awards support the Department of War’s objectives to expand the munitions industrial base, bolster supply chain resiliency, and increase domestic production in strategic priority areas,” the department said in a statement.

“These strategic investments in our solid rocket motor industrial base are crucial to ensuring the Department of War continues to have access to the munition propulsion systems required for our national security,” said Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey.

“This vital investment in MRL’s innovative additive manufacturing capabilities for SRM (solid rock motor) metallic cases will bolster supply chain resiliency and significantly increase domestic production in strategic priority areas, directly supporting the FY 2025 national defense industrial strategy,” Salem said on the LinkedIn website.

“This award will bring new jobs in Xenia and support our nation during current wars,” Salem said in an email to the Dayton Daily News.