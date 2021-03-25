Xenia First Fridays canceled for 2021

“While it was recently announced that festivals are going to be allowed soon, we are unable to continue First Fridays for the 2021 season,” the First Fridays group said on Facebook. “There are still many guidelines that have to be followed and with First Fridays being early in the year and the uncertainties surrounding this, we are going to have to ‘throw in the towel’. We know, we are sad as well!”

Explore Xenia creating Community Improvement Corporation to help with development projects

The city of Xenia is not the organizer of that event, but has been a sponsor in years past. The volunteers who organize the events are private citizens.