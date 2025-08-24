Xenia house destroyed by fire, resident left displaced

A fire destroyed a resident’s house in Xenia Saturday night and left an occupant displaced.
Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 7 p.m. at the 200 block of Colorado Drive, according to Deputy Chief Travis Dill at the Xenia Fire Division.
It is unknown if there were injuries.
The house is a total loss with estimated damages around $200,000, Dill said.
“The American Red Cross was contacted by fire crews, and they arrived on scene to assist the occupant,” he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
