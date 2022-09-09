Xenia to demolish abandoned brownfield property notorious for drug use

The Sycamore Street property is considered a brownfield, which is an abandoned or underused property, often an old industrial site, where possible lingering contamination is a barrier to redevelopment. The Ohio Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program set aside $192 million in brownfield remediation grants at 112 sites in 41 counties earlier this year.

Xenia was awarded $629,354 for cleanup and demolition of the Sycamore Street property from the DOD, and the total estimated cost to remediate the property is around $850,000. The rest of the money will come from city funds.

Due to the environmental contamination, once the building is torn down and the ground is capped with asphalt, the property’s likely only viable future is as a parking lot. Those amenities would serve Xenia’s 118-acre Hub District and provide for future growth of Xenia Station, per city documents.