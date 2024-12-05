Xenia to start demolition on Ramada Inn as step toward ‘Market District’ plan

The work at 300 Xenia Towne Square, at the northeast corner of West Main and Church streets, is expected to be done by mid-April, with little to no traffic disruption around the site, according to city officials.

“We are thrilled to finally see work start to bring this structure down, clearing the way for future development opportunities in the new Market District,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “We truly appreciate the time and effort put in by our partners at Greene County in securing the state funds for the project, and handling the bidding and contracting of the demolition as well.”

Funding for the demolition came from the Ohio Department of Development through its Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Greene County received a total of $330,291 for the demolition of a total of six residential and commercial buildings, including the Ramada. Steve Rauch Inc. will be the contractor on the Ramada project.

The Market District is a $140 million project led by Developer Dillin LLC to replace Xenia Towne Square, stretching west from the intersection of Main Street and Detroit Street in the heart of downtown Xenia. The eventual plan is for a commercial and residential center with a new hotel, townhomes, retail stores, a new public park and event/gathering spaces.

“The Market District is an exciting project for Xenia and Greene County,” Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said. “We are glad to play a central role in helping to clear the site for future development, and look forward to the new housing, hospitality and retail opportunities this will bring to the community.”

Xenia took possession of the Ramada two years ago, citing the hotel’s failure to renew their lease, years of delinquent lease payments, a history of fire code violations and property maintenance issues. Lawyers for the owners pushed back, but the hotel closure proceeded anyway.

The city of Xenia has owned the land that the Ramada and the adjacent Xenia Towne Square sit on since 1974, the year of the massive tornado, and has had long-term land lease agreements with developers that built there. Last year, the city made plans to incorporate the Ramada site into plans for the adjacent Xenia Market District.