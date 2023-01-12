Yost seeks order to force Dollar General to fix pricing problem during suit

As the legal case against Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that he is asking the Butler County Common Pleas Court to issue a temporary order during the suit to force the stores to stop advertising one price on shelves and charging another, usually higher, at the register.
In a release, Yost said that there is “a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue” despite consumer complaints, failed inspections and the state’s lawsuit.
Audits in Montgomery County found that 26 of 32 Dollar General stores and 15 of 23 Family Dollar stores charged a different price at the register to that advertised on shelves.
Overall, the county auditor’s office said that Dollar General failed tests 69% of the time, and Family Dollar stores failed 43% of the time. The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which regulates pricing statewide, allows stores to have an error rate of up to 2% on overcharges.
Yost announced lawsuits against Tennessee-based Dollar General and Virginia-based Family Dollar over the pricing discrepancies in November.
“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith pointed to understaffed stores and undertrained workers as possible contributing factors for the pricing problems, but added that it wasn’t an excuse.
“These stores are required to do right by their customers and if they advertise one price on the shelf that’s the price they should charge at the checkout,” he said.
