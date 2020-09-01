Young drivers in Miami County get access to advanced training

The behind-the-wheel training will provide hands-on experience in an effort to improve driving skills and reduce at-fault youthful deadly car crashes, according to a release from the governor.

Juvenile courts in Adams, Athens, Delaware, Fairfield, Knox, Medina, Miami and Pickaway counties each have been awarded $20,000 to work with advanced driver training programs to increase the number of young drivers given the opportunity to participate in this type of training.