Young drivers in Miami County get access to advanced training

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that eight juvenile courts, including Miami County, will be providing more access to advanced driver training for juvenile traffic offenders and other young drivers.
The behind-the-wheel training will provide hands-on experience in an effort to improve driving skills and reduce at-fault youthful deadly car crashes, according to a release from the governor.
Juvenile courts in Adams, Athens, Delaware, Fairfield, Knox, Medina, Miami and Pickaway counties each have been awarded $20,000 to work with advanced driver training programs to increase the number of young drivers given the opportunity to participate in this type of training.
“When I became Governor, I pledged to focus on traffic safety to save lives,” said Governor DeWine. “Through this collaboration, courts in these counties will be able to help more young drivers improve their driving skills to prevent future crashes.”
Professional Driving Systems in Montgomery County is one of the advandes driving programs that will be participating in the project.
The funding was made available through the Youthful Driver Safety Fund established in the biennium budget and will be administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
This announcement follows a number of DeWine’s traffic safety initiatives, including investments in improving the physical safety of Ohio roads, the development of the Ohio – Ready, Test, Drive! Program, the creation of several distracted driving safety corridors in Ohio, the introduction of the HandsFreeOhio bill, and the establishment of the new Ohio Traffic Safety Council to coordinate and monitor all statewide traffic safety initiatives, analyze trends and develop new traffic safety initiatives.