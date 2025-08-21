Youth initiative sees decrease in calls at Harrison Twp. group homes, sheriff’s office says

One of the most successful partnerships is with Unk’s Place, which operates two group homes in Harrison Twp., the sheriff’s office said.

Last year, deputies responded to more than 500 calls at Unk’s Place’s two locations.

Since March, the sheriff’s office said it’s seen a dramatic decrease in calls, including a 90% reduction for some months.

“These numbers speak for themselves,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “When we take the time to understand these kids, show up consistently and provide positive outlets, we see fewer calls for service — but more importantly, we give these young people a chance to experience community in a positive way and help them build the foundation for a successful future.”

Capt. Brad Daugherty, commander of the Harrison Twp. substation, first came up with the initiative, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dep. Javan Richardson and Dep. Justin Bone were assigned to build relationships with youth at group homes and used those connections to implement a program that rewards good grades, following house rules, respecting others and meeting curfew.

Rewards include attending Dayton Dragons games, fishing trips and roller skating.

Unk’s Place’s contributions, the MSCO Police Athletic and Activities League and local business donations fund the outings.

The sheriff’s office plans to expand the program to reach more group homes and build stronger relationships with youths through continued support from the community.