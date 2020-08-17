2 Dayton nonprofits win $160k grants from Wright-Patt Credit Union

This year’s funds will also enable Rebuilding Together Dayton to assist up to 100 additional households in need, providing low-income senior homeowners necessary home repairs and modifications to allow them to age in place in their homes.

“While some of us have been able to shelter in place safely in our homes, a lot of the seniors that we’re serving are sheltered in unhealthy homes. This funding is critical to assist these home owners, to help them build a safe and healthy place”, said Amy Radachi, CEO of Rebuilding Together Dayton.

Wright-Patt Credit Union has more than 408,000 members and over $5.8 billion in assets.