2 Dayton nonprofits win $160k grants from Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union awarded gave Dayton Children’s Hospital and Rebuilding Together Dayton each $80,000.
The Sunshine Community Fund was started in 2015 by Wright-Patt Credit Union and has since donated more than $2 million to local nonprofits.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WPCU has been working hard to help our members and the communities we serve build strength,” Tracy Szarzi-Fors, Wright-Patt Credit Union’s VP of marketing and business development, said in a statement.
Dayton Children’s Hospital will be using the funds to support their Center for Community Advocacy and Outreach, focusing on primary and preventative care, as well as community engagement programs aimed at improving the health of children beyond the walls of the hospital.
“The timing for this for supporting our Community Health Initiative could not have been better, with so many families struggling now with unemployment and food insecurities”, said Jena Pado, Executive Director of Dayton Children’s Hospital.
This year’s funds will also enable Rebuilding Together Dayton to assist up to 100 additional households in need, providing low-income senior homeowners necessary home repairs and modifications to allow them to age in place in their homes.
“While some of us have been able to shelter in place safely in our homes, a lot of the seniors that we’re serving are sheltered in unhealthy homes. This funding is critical to assist these home owners, to help them build a safe and healthy place”, said Amy Radachi, CEO of Rebuilding Together Dayton.
Wright-Patt Credit Union has more than 408,000 members and over $5.8 billion in assets.