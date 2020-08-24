42-bed rehab hospital planned in Dayton area

A rehab hospital chain said it is in the process of buying land for a new 42-bed facility in the Dayton area, which will treat patients that need intensive rehabilitation services after an injury, illness, or surgery.
Post Acute Medical did not share in its announcement where the hospital will be built in the Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News left a message seeking more information.
The chain, headquartered near Harrisburg, Penn., already operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Dayton, which is part of Kettering Health Network’s Sycamore Medical Center campus in Miamisburg. A Kettering Health Network spokesman said the network it is not part of this current announcement.
The rehab hospital will treat patients recovering from injury and illnesses such as a stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.
“Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities,” Anthony Misitano, chairman and CEO.
The hospital will have inpatient and outpatient services.
Premier Health also just opened a new inpatient rehab hospital on its Miami Valley Hospital campus, in a business deal with a different chain called Encompass Health. The Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio opened in May at 835 S. Main St.