42-bed rehab hospital planned in Dayton area

Post Acute Medical did not share in its announcement where the hospital will be built in the Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News left a message seeking more information.

The chain, headquartered near Harrisburg, Penn., already operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Dayton, which is part of Kettering Health Network’s Sycamore Medical Center campus in Miamisburg. A Kettering Health Network spokesman said the network it is not part of this current announcement.