5 things to know about the coronavirus: Masked voting and hospital capacity

It is Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Kettering Health is adding locations for respiratory patients
The Kettering Health Network is adding locations for patients suffering from respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. These locations will allow patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses by and advance practice provider, and be directed to coronavirus testing if needed. Clinic locations include Centerville, Englewood, Hamilton, Piqua, Springboro and Washington Twp.
Are face masks required to vote?
To vote in Ohio, face masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for the health and safety of others. Election officials have a protocol for voters who arrive without a mask, including offering a disposable mask for free, or curbside voting where two poll workers come to the voter’s car with a paper ballot. After being offered safer voting alternatives, every eligible voter will still be allowed to vote.
Ohio reports nearly 3,000 cases yesterday
There have been 2,915 new cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio, breaking the two-day streak of record breaking case numbers. 10 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of reported cases to 215,697 and deaths to 5,301, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Hospitals report they still have capacity
Local hospital leaders said that despite record numbers of coronavirus patients, there is still capacity available for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. However, as counts continue to rise, officials urged the public to take precautions to limit further spread and protect each other.
Beavercreek schools will be in-person starting tomorrow
After an Oct. 29 school board meeting, the Beavercreek Board of Education approved a modification to the district’s coronavirus restart plan.
When Greene County went to a “red” alert level, Beavercreek Schools, per their original plan, went to a hybrid learning method. In-person students were attending school two days a week and learning remotely the days they were not in the school buildings.