Beavercreek students will go back in-person on Monday

Beavercreek schools will send students of all grade levels back to traditional learning on Monday.
After an Oct. 29 school board meeting, the Beavercreek Board of Education approved a modification to the district’s coronavirus restart plan.
When Greene County went to a “red” alert level, Beavercreek schools, per their original plan, went to a hybrid learning method. In-person students were attending school two days a week and learning remotely the days they were not physically at the school.
Students with the last names starting with the letter “A” through “K” attended Monday and Wednesday. Students with the last names “L” through “Z” attended on Tuesday and Thursday. Students started the “blended” method on Monday, Oct. 19.
Online students will still be remote when students return to traditional learning on Nov. 2. The earlier change also did not impact students learning online.
Since the beginning of the school year, 20 students have tested positive for the coronavirus, the district said in a media release. There have been eight positive staff cases reported.
“Through contact tracing, it has been determined that the majority of positive cases were a result of activities outside of our school buildings,” the media release said.
Moving forward, the Beavercreek school district will make decisions based on the spread of COVID in the district and consult with Greene County Public Health.