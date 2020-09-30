5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Arts, schools and P.F. Chang’s

Dayton is offering grants to arts groups

The city of Dayton will use some of its federal coronavirus relief funds to help members of the arts community with pandemic-related costs and revenue losses. The new Cultural Support Relief Fund will provide grants to performing and visual arts groups, libraries, museums and cultural institutions.

Public Health recommendations for schools may change soon

Area superintendents are reportedly speaking to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper about a possible change to public health recommendations on remote learning. Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson, while outlining Centerville’s plan on Monday night, said that the recommendation is changing to have students back in school.