5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Arts, schools and P.F. Chang’s

It is Wednesday, Sept. 30,2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Dayton is offering grants to arts groups
The city of Dayton will use some of its federal coronavirus relief funds to help members of the arts community with pandemic-related costs and revenue losses. The new Cultural Support Relief Fund will provide grants to performing and visual arts groups, libraries, museums and cultural institutions.
Public Health recommendations for schools may change soon
Area superintendents are reportedly speaking to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper about a possible change to public health recommendations on remote learning. Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson, while outlining Centerville’s plan on Monday night, said that the recommendation is changing to have students back in school.
P.F. Chang’s to lay off nearly 300 across the state
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro has notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that it will lay off 299 workers across the state, including 26 from the location near the Dayton Mall and 48 from the West Chester Twp. location. The chain attributed the layoffs to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that many employees suffered reduced hours of more than 50%.
Ohio is expanding wastewater testing to detect early signs of increases
Ohio has been testing wastewater in Dayton and three dozen other Ohio cities, and now 25 additional cities will be added to the program in October. Wastewater testing has already revealed increases in cases in Dayton, Columbus, Akron and Mansfield, according to the governor’s office.
Monroe schools return to classrooms as others are sent home
Monroe Schools has announced its own plans to return to in-person classes, giving students a choice to attend live classes on Oct. 20. In Fairborn, though, a large number of Fairborn Intermediate School students required to quarantine prompted the district to send all students home for two weeks, beginning today.