5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case milestones and childhood vaccinations

It is Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Coronavirus death rate rises across U.S.
According to an Associated Press report, deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, with the average across the country rising 10% over the last two weeks. This is something that health officials warned was only a matter of time, since rising deaths were likely to follow the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Ohio passed 200,000 total cases throughout the pandemic
Ohio surpassed the 200,000 total coronavirus case mark on Monday, for a total of 200,231 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Ohio set a new record for daily cases over the weekend on Saturday with 2,858 cases, the seventh time the record has been broken in the last two weeks.
Dayton groups go online
The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and Dayton Live have gone online to present entertainment options. The DPAA is hosting a series of streaming concerts featuring the Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Meanwhile, Dayton Live will soon present a live improv show featuring comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” fame.
Pop-up clinics planned to make up missed child vaccinations
Ohio will host four pop-up clinics for children ages 0-6 of Medicaid recipients who may not have gotten necessary vaccinations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clinics will be held between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 at the Five Rivers Family Health Center in Dayton. There will also be a raffle for those who stop by to be vaccinated, with vendors issuing gift cards.
Funeral set for UD student who died of coronavirus complications
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Michael Lang, a University of Dayton freshman who died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Countryside, Illinois. Prayers will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish in LaGrange, Illinois, which will be streamed on the parish’s Facebook page.