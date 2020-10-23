5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Clark County cases and the difference between flu and COVID-19

Clark County in danger of moving to highest alert level

In a Thursday media briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that Clark County is one of three counties that are on a watch list for possibly moving to the highest level, level 4, of the state’s coronavirus warning system. DeWine said that each of the three counties qualified for level 4 but had to qualify for two weeks to be moved up. Since the alert system began Ohio has never had a county reach level 4.

More events canceled due to rise in cases

As Ohio continues to report record new cases of coronavirus, event organizers are canceling and citing the recent rise in cases. In Xenia, the Greene County Parks & Trails district announced that it would cancel its Light the Night Pumpkin Hike, which was originally scheduled to go on from Oct. 28-31 at Caesar Ford Park. In Lebanon, the chamber of commerce canceled the city’s traditional horse-drawn carriage parade, which had been scheduled to go on Dec. 5 with three shorter parades.