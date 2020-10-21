X

Caesar Ford Park in Xenia to host spooky nighttime pumpkin hike

Hobson Freedom Park was filled with the flickering glow of 2,000 pumpkins for the annual Greene County Pumpkin Glow over the weekend on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. The family-friendly event included pumpkins carved to feature funny faces, cute animals and scary creatures, as well as a blacklight area for glow-in-the-dark fun. DAVID MOODIE / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

By Ashley Moor

Caesar Ford Park in Xenia has altered its annual Pumpkin Glow event to enable more socially-distanced fun to be had — thus, the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike was born.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m., the trails at Caesar Ford Park will be glowing with 1,000 black light-reflective pumpkins. Each registered group will be given a blacklight flashlight with which to find their way along the trails to discover the decorated pumpkins that are located throughout the trail system.

To comply with coronavirus-related guidelines, groups along the trail system will be staggered and flashlights will be sanitized after each use.

Though registration is required for the event, walk-ins are welcome as well. The event is free and guests can register for the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike by visiting the Greene County Parks & Trails' website.

More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date.

WANT TO GO?

What: Light the Night Pumpkin Hike

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia

More info: Website | Facebook | 937-562-6440

