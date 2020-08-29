5 things to know about the coronavirus today: College testing, alert levels and violent crime

UD’s positive cases rise by over 100 again

For the second day in a row, the University of Dayton reported more than 100 new positive cases of coronavirus, with 116 new cases reported on Friday. There are now 498 active cases reported on campus, with 22 recoveries so far. The campus is currently at the university’s fourth alert level out of five – the next level would call for all students to leave campus.

Central State is planning mandatory student testing

Central State University leaders are planning to make coronavirus testing mandatory for students. The Wilberforce university will test around 1,500 students, with testing already starting. However, a large portion of the testing will happen Sept. 8 with the help of the Greene County Public Health Department and the Ohio Army National Guard.