5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Parent assistance, student testing and Labor Day

It is Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Parents out of work because of children taking online classes may be eligible for federal funds
The U.S. Department of Labor has released new guidance on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offers benefits to people who don’t qualify for regular unemployment compensation. The new guidance said that someone may be eligible if they have to stay home because their children are attending classes online.
Wright State University to open on-campus clinic and test students for coronavirus
A day after the university reported its first confirmed coronavirus cases, Wright State University will open an on-campus coronavirus clinic to make it easier for students to be tested. Officials said that the goal would be to test as many students as possible to contain the virus.
College basketball could be pushed back to late November
According to multiple reports on Wednesday, the start of the college basketball season could be pushed back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. Comments from August by the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball said that a decision would be made on the sport by mid-September.
Clark County looking to set up more testing events
After one testing event happened Tuesday night in Springfield, the Clark County Combined Health District is already working on the next one, with the district reaching out to the state department of health about setting up a pop-up clinic in mid-September. In particular the district said it wanted to set up a clinic in the 45505 ZIP code because that area has the highest percentage of positive cases in the county.
Governor asks people to keep health guidelines in mind with Labor Day approaching
As the Labor Day holiday approaches, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked people to keep health guidelines in mind and avoid large gatherings, echoing similar concerns leading up to the Fourth of July, when the state saw a spike in coronavirus cases. At the time the state averaged close to 1,500 cases per day. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,157 new cases.