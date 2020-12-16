X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccines arrive in Springfield

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 37 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Vaccines arrive in Springfield

On Tuesday, Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center received 975 doses of coronavirus vaccine. The first to receive the vaccine in Clark County was a cardiovascular ICU unit nurse, with a different Springfield nurse from the progressive care unit receiving a vaccine during Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press briefing.

ExploreCardiovascular ICU nurse first in Clark County to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Explore‘I had to step up’: Springfield nurse gets coronavirus vaccine during DeWine update
ExplorePHOTOS: COVID vaccine arrives at Springfield Regional

More vaccines to come later this month and January

Ohio expects to receive 660,000 doses of the vaccine in December and the same amount again in January. The vaccines should reach all of the state’s 88 counties and “virtually every hospital in the state” next week, DeWine said. Ohio is expected to receive more than 420,000 coronavirus vaccines by Christmas.

ExploreFirst vaccines delivered in region
ExploreOhio expected to receive 420,000 coronavirus vaccines by Christmas, DeWine says

Ohio Attorney General warns of vaccine scams

As Ohio begins to distribute coronavirus vaccines, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned to watch out for scammers posing as distributors, providers or local health departments. Scammers might claim to need personal information to get on a list the receive the vaccine, or might pretend to be able to help consumers jump to the front of the line to receive the vaccine but ask for advance payment to secure places in line.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio AG warns against vaccine scams

Schools change to remote return after break

Schools are working on plans to return from winter break, and both Dayton Public Schools and Lakota Schools have decided to resume classes remotely, at least at first. Dayton Public Schools will resume classes Jan. 4, but only online for seven weeks. Lakota Schools will return to virtual classes only starting Jan 5, with students returning to classrooms on Jan. 19.

ExploreDayton schools online for seven weeks upon January return
ExploreLakota changes return to in-person learning to avoid possible ‘superspreader’ holidays

Trans-Siberian Orchestra moves annual concert online

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has changed its annual Christmas tour to a livestream concert on Friday, Dec. 18, of an updated version of the group’s breakthrough show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” Tickets are $30, and the program continues streaming on demand through midnight on Dec. 20.

ExploreTrans-Siberian Orchestra tradition lives on with Friday’s virtual concert

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.