5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Suspended scrimmages and county fairs

It is Thursday, July 30, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
OHSAA suspended school vs. school scrimmages for contact sports
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that it is suspending all school vs. school scrimmages for football, soccer and field hockey. Low and non-contact sports like golf and volleyball are on track to begin practices on Saturday, with school vs. school scrimmages and contests to begin on the normal dates in August.
Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County will give out free cloth masks
Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County has announced that it will distribute cloth face masks to people in need with multiple locations during August. Only one mask per person will be given away, as long as supplies last. The first of these giveaways will be from 11 a.m.-2 pm. on Aug 6 at the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest branch.
County Fairs are scrambling to be compliant with a new state order
On Tuesday, Oho Gov. Mike DeWine mandated all fairs in Ohio operate a junior fair only due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that some fairs have been the source of outbreaks and others had not been enforcing the statewide mask order. Efforts are somewhat held up, though, because the state has not released a detailed, written version of the order.
Hospitalizations due to coronavirus are at a new high for Ohio
On Tuesday, Ohio had 1,222 patients being treated for the coronavirus across the state, beating the previous surge in late April that sent 1,103 people to the hospital. Though hospitals are better prepared for coronavirus patients now, the virus continues to affect personal protective equipment supplies and staffing, while requiring long hospital stays and extensive care, putting a toll on resources and available beds.
Ohio’s new travel advisory encompasses seven states
Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated travel advisory, saying that Ohioans should avoid traveling to seven states, and if it should become necessary to travel to them, travelers should self-quarantine for 14 days when they return to Ohio. The new list of states includes Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Idaho, Arizona and Kansas.