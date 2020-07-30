5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Suspended scrimmages and county fairs

OHSAA suspended school vs. school scrimmages for contact sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that it is suspending all school vs. school scrimmages for football, soccer and field hockey. Low and non-contact sports like golf and volleyball are on track to begin practices on Saturday, with school vs. school scrimmages and contests to begin on the normal dates in August.

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County will give out free cloth masks

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County has announced that it will distribute cloth face masks to people in need with multiple locations during August. Only one mask per person will be given away, as long as supplies last. The first of these giveaways will be from 11 a.m.-2 pm. on Aug 6 at the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest branch.