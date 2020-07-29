Breaking News

Public Health to give out free face masks

By Kristen Spicker

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will distribute free cloth face masks to those in need at multiple giveaways in August.

Only one mask per person will be given away. Face masks will be handed out at each location while supplies last.

The giveaways will take place on the following dates:

  • Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. Thursday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Friday, Aug. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., Dayton. Monday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • St. Paul United Methodist Church, 101 Huffman Ave., Dayton. Monday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

