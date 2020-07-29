Coronavirus: Ohio updated travel advisory includes 7 states

Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated travel advisory for states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
The updated list includes seven states: Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Idaho, Arizona and Kansas.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from those seven states should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The Ohio Department of Health advises against traveling to those states at this time, whether it’s for leisure or business.
If it is necessary to travel to states on the advisory list, people should do the following while self-quarantining:
- Take your temperature twice a day and monitor for a fever. Keep an eye out for other symptoms, including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
- Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities, including work, shopping at grocery stores or pharmacies and public events and spaces.
- If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a different room. If that isn’t possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room as others and stay at least 6 feet away.
- Do not leave home expect for medical care. If you need to see a health care provider for something other than a medical emergency, call ahead and discuss what kind of care is needed.
- If there is a medical emergency, call 911 and tell them that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provided to remove it.
- Do not have visitors at your home.
- Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride shares.
The travel advisory was issued last week and initially included nine states. The advisory will updated each Wednesday and will be based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rates. The positivity rate is considered to indicate how prevalent coronavirus is in a community.