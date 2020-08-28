X

51 diverted, 2 OVI arrests made during Dayton sobriety checkpoint

By Kristen Spicker

More than 650 vehicles went through a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Thursday evening and two were arrested for OVI, according to Dayton police.

The checkpoint was at South Keowee and East Fifth streets in Dayton.

Fifty-one vehicles were diverted and 30 people had a suspended or no driver’s license. One person has a warrant, according to police.

During saturation patrols officers made one OVI arrest and 21 stops.

Seven people had a suspended or no driver’s license. One felony arrest was made and 14 warnings were issued.

