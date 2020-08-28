51 diverted, 2 OVI arrests made during Dayton sobriety checkpoint

More than 650 vehicles went through a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Thursday evening and two were arrested for OVI, according to Dayton police.
The checkpoint was at South Keowee and East Fifth streets in Dayton.
#OVICheckpoint #Results from 8/27/20 S. Keowee St. & E. Fifth St.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 28, 2020
660 vehicles thru checkpoint
-51 diverted
-2 OVI Arrests
-30 Suspended/No driver license
-1 warrant
Saturation patrols
21 stops
-1 OVI Arrest
-7 Suspended/No driver license
-14 Warnings
-1 felony arrest
Fifty-one vehicles were diverted and 30 people had a suspended or no driver’s license. One person has a warrant, according to police.
During saturation patrols officers made one OVI arrest and 21 stops.
Seven people had a suspended or no driver’s license. One felony arrest was made and 14 warnings were issued.