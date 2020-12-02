Air Force retention is in its strongest place since 2002

One of the largest Air Force bases, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has 30,000 military and civilian employees.

Cadets fill the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Mitchell Hall dining facility for Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 26 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force Academy photo by Joshua Armstrong) Credit: Joshua Armstrong Credit: Joshua Armstrong

Now, the challenge for the Air Force is to keep the size of the force “balanced” for the future “high-end fight,” Kelly said.

There will be waivers of some active duty service commitments, focused on expanding opportunities to affiliate with the Guard and Reserve.

“We want Airmen to know their expertise is incredibly valuable, and we are reviewing steps to make it even easier to either transition to Guard or Reserve service or explore other career fields,” he said.

The statement said Space Force — the U.S. military’s newest branch, which is part of the Department of the Air Force —is still in a “purposeful phase of strategic growth.”

Space Force members will not be eligible for a voluntary ADSC waiver due to the required minimum two years to join the new service, the Air Force said.

An Active Duty Service Commitment (ADSC) waiver is allowed in some cases to active duty Airmen who would like to retire or separate but have a commitment that prevents them from doing so.

”As we build the Space Force, our priority has been to do no harm and to communicate decisions with the maximum transparency possible as we transfer personnel from the Air Force into the new service,” said Patricia Mulcahy, U.S. Space Force chief human capital officer. “We remain committed to that goal as we work with our partners in the Air Force to find effective solutions in addressing these force management concerns.”