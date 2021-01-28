Air Force rolls out Coaching Culture Facilitator Course Pilot

Seven members from each applicant group will be selected to engage in 74 hours of training over 15 weeks. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn an Air Force coaching certificate, and will be required to deliver 100 hours of coaching sessions over a two-year period, along with a two-year service commitment.

Eligible personnel will receive a targeted message via MyPers with instructions on how to apply via MyVector; supervisors and senior raters must approve the application. The senior rater can then nominate no more than one applicant from each of the eligible categories.

The application window opens Jan. 15, and will close after the first 100 applications from each group have been received, or by Jan. 29 — whichever comes first; applications must be uploaded to MyVector under the member’s profile. Those selected will be notified by March 25. The program will begin April 19.

In the future, there are plans for MyVector to contain the platform for coaching, similar to the mentoring program currently housed there. Based on the success of the pilot, the course will open to a larger population to include wage-grade and bargaining unit employees.

For more information on how to apply, visit the CAC-enabled MyPers website at https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/49733.