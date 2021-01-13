All-new Acura MDX is rolling off the East Liberty assembly line

“It has been created specifically with the purpose of placing a performance SUV at the heart of the Acura range as the brand looks to regain market share and solidify its reputation as a performance brand,” a contributor to Forbes wrote last month.

Designed in Ohio and California, the 2022 MDX is built on the foundation of a light truck platform engineered to offer “more athletic handling performance, refined ride comfort, exceptional cabin quietness and improved collision protection,” Acura said.

The Acura logo is carefully installed on a completed 2022 Acura MDX at the East Liberty Auto Plant. Acura image

It is built only in Ohio. Honda’s engine plant in Anna — about an hour’s drive north of Dayton along Interstate 75 — will build the 3.5-liter V6 engine for the new MDX as well as the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that will power the Type S variant, set to arrive this summer.

“Our associates at the East Liberty auto plant are incredibly excited to showcase their expertise in craftsmanship and quality as they begin mass production of Acura’s new flagship model, the 2022 MDX,” East Liberty Auto Plant General Manager Jun Jayaraman said in an announcement from Acura.

The new model is the first launched on the East Liberty plant’s new 5,000-ton servo (stamping) press, which Honda said allows for sharper sculpting of the hood and body panels while forming steel and increased amounts of aluminum.

Honda says the MDX has sales of over one million units.