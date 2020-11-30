X

Area law enforcement agencies, YWCA Dayton among those receiving $485K in grants

Area law enforcement and social service agencies have been awarded a combined $485,424 by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. FILE
Credit: Staff Photographer

Local News | 14 hours ago
By Nick Blizzard

Area law enforcement and social service agencies have been awarded a combined $485,424 by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The department’s Office of Criminal Justice Services has announced more than $200,000 in funding for agencies in both Greene and Montgomery counties.

Organizations in Preble and Warren will also receive funding, according to the ODPS.

“These grants provide critical resources to our local government and nonprofit partners, which allow them the flexibility to use the funds in ways that best support their efforts to prevent and reduce crime and violence and serve the needs of survivors using a community-coordinated approach,” said OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore in a released statement.

The funds are part of more than $7.7 million being awarded through federal grant money to support various components of the criminal justice system in Ohio, the department said.

Area recipients awarded money for through the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program include:

• Greene County: Greene County Sheriff’s Office A.C.E. Task Force, $53,467; and Fairborn Police Department, $12,162.

• Montgomery County: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, $45,588; Artemis Center, $21,816; and YWCA Dayton, $46,733.

• Preble County: Camden Police Department, $11,108.

• Warren County: Greater Warren County Drug Task Force, $60,000.

Area recipients awarded money for through the Violence Against Women Act include:

• Greene County: Fairborn Police Department, $59,997; Xenia Police Division, $44,998; and Family Violence Prevention Center, $32,754.

• Montgomery County: YWCA Dayton, $50,000; and Artemis Center, $46,798.

The funds are for 2021 projects running, according to the state.

