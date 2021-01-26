Arson suspect said he was ‘trying to protect his family,’ according to police report

An artificial Christmas tree, some wiring, a furnace and other fuel sources were also reportedly in basement.

“When asked why he set the items on fire Dennis stated he was trying to protect his family,” the reported read. “When asked from [what], he stated he kept hearing voices and was trying to keep them from his family members.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Treece was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

