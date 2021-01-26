X

Arson suspect said he was ‘trying to protect his family,’ according to police report

One person is custody in connection to a house fire in the 2600 block of East Second Street of Dayton on Monday morning. Two people jumped out of the window of the burning home. Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said that the fire is believed to be arson. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

A man arrested in an arson investigation in Dayton told police he set the fire and “was trying to protect his family,” according to an incident report.

Dennis Lee Treece, 42, was arrested at the scene of a two-story house fire on East Second Street, where two people jumped from a window to escape. Both were taken to an area hospital, but additional information on their conditions have not been released.

Dennis Lee Treece
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Treece was booked on three preliminary aggravated arson charges, but he has not been formally charged at this time.

He told police that he started the fire with a cigarette lighter he used to ignite a cardboard box in the house’s basement, according to the report. Treece said he knew that two other people were home at the time.

An artificial Christmas tree, some wiring, a furnace and other fuel sources were also reportedly in basement.

“When asked why he set the items on fire Dennis stated he was trying to protect his family,” the reported read. “When asked from [what], he stated he kept hearing voices and was trying to keep them from his family members.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Treece was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

