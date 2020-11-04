Beavercreek income tax passing in early results

City Manager Pete Landrum said the city plans to use the roughly $14.5 million that would be generated from the income tax in the first year to replace a street levy set to expire at the end of 2021 and also help the city tackle long overdue infrastructure projects. Landrum said Beavercreek has a backlog of infrastructure projects that will cost close to $200 million to fix things like drainage, culverts, curbs and sidewalks in the city.

Any Beavercreek resident who already works in a community with an income tax will get a credit up to 1%, Landrum said. Someone who lives in Beavercreek and works in Jamestown, which has a half percent income tax, would pay the Jamestown tax and a half percent to the city of Beavercreek.

About half of the city’s residents work in a city with an income tax, so they wouldn’t see an increase. Civilians who live in Beavercreek and work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base would have to pay the tax.

Residents have turned down several other income tax proposals. Most recently in 2013, about 61% of residents voted against it, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.