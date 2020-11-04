Beavercreek income tax passing in early results

The income tax request in Beavercreek is passing with 51% of the votes in favor of it at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday and 48% against it.
About 54% of the vote has been counted in Beavercreek.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. The Dayton Daily News will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
The 1% earned income tax will not be collected until Jan. 1, 2022.
City leaders say this income tax would keep the city from constantly coming to the people of Beavercreek for more money via property tax levies. Beavercreek is one of four cities in Ohio without an income tax, nearby Bellbrook is another.
City Manager Pete Landrum said the city plans to use the roughly $14.5 million that would be generated from the income tax in the first year to replace a street levy set to expire at the end of 2021 and also help the city tackle long overdue infrastructure projects. Landrum said Beavercreek has a backlog of infrastructure projects that will cost close to $200 million to fix things like drainage, culverts, curbs and sidewalks in the city.
Any Beavercreek resident who already works in a community with an income tax will get a credit up to 1%, Landrum said. Someone who lives in Beavercreek and works in Jamestown, which has a half percent income tax, would pay the Jamestown tax and a half percent to the city of Beavercreek.
About half of the city’s residents work in a city with an income tax, so they wouldn’t see an increase. Civilians who live in Beavercreek and work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base would have to pay the tax.
Residents have turned down several other income tax proposals. Most recently in 2013, about 61% of residents voted against it, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.