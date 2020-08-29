Beavercreek schools start year with four new principals

Dale Wren moved from principal of Ankeney Middle School to principal of the high school. Wren had been principal of Ankeney since 2015, the district said. He was also an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School from 2013 to 2015. Before becoming an administrator, Wren was a special education teacher at the high school for nearly 20 years.

Beavercreek High School also has two new assistant principals.