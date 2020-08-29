Beavercreek schools start year with four new principals

Beavercreek City Schools started this unusual school year with four new principals.
Dale Wren moved from principal of Ankeney Middle School to principal of the high school. Wren had been principal of Ankeney since 2015, the district said. He was also an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School from 2013 to 2015. Before becoming an administrator, Wren was a special education teacher at the high school for nearly 20 years.
Beavercreek High School also has two new assistant principals.
T.D. Evans joined the Beavercreek High School team as a new assistant principal. Evans was assistant principal at Wayne High School for about four years before taking this position. Another new face in the hallways at Beavercreek High School is Jay Reynolds, new assistant principal. Reynolds was most recently assistant principal at the secondary level for Clinton-Massie Local Schools.
Stacy Maney is Ankeney Middle School’s new principal. Maney came to Beavercreek City Schools from Dayton Public Schools. She previously worked as principal at Kemp School, which is grades kindergarten through sixth.
According to a media release from the district, Maney has education experience in grade levels kindergarten through high school.
Beavercreek had a staggered start to the school year, with some students starting school on Aug. 24 and some starting on Aug. 25.
