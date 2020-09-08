Bridge replacement to close part of Whipp near Centerville school, cause traffic detours

WASHINGTON TWP. – Montgomery County plans to replace a 67-year-old bridge on Whipp Road, closing part of the roadway for weeks near a Centerville City Schools elementary.
The bridge at West Whipp Road and Seton Hill Street is set to be replaced next spring, causing traffic detours involving Mad River and Rahn roads, and Ohio 48, a county official said.
Replacing the bridge near John Hole Elementary School is estimated to cost $523,000 with a state grant covering $345,750 of the project, according to the county.
The new design was completed in June and right-of-way for the project is expected to be acquired by the end of the year, said county project manager Joe Dura.
Bids are estimated to be awarded in February with construction to start in March, Dura said.