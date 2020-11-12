X

BREAKING NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court rules in Centerville false active shooter case

Centerville sought $1,375.56 in payroll losses from the maker of a false active shooter report case stemming from an April 2018 incident. STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against Centerville in the city’s effort to get restitution from payroll losses in a false active shooter report.

The court’s ruling today said Centerville is “not a victim of crime protected by Marsy’s Law when it suffers economic loss in responding to an emergency call.”

Centerville sought $1,375.56 in payroll losses from the maker of a false active shooter report case stemming from an April 2018 incident.

ExploreCOURTS: 4-year Kettering case may end as court rules against convicted killer

The city asked the supreme court to determine that it was eligible for restitution under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by state voters in 2017.

In 2018, Michael Knab called 9-1-1 to report an active shooter at his home, according to court records.

It was determined that there was no active shooter and Knab was charged with and convicted of making a false report and improper use of the 9-1-1 system.

As part of his sentence, Knab was ordered to pay $1,375.56 in restitution to the city. But that decision was eventually reversed by the Second District Court of Appeals.

ExplorePOPULAR: 312-unit Centerville luxury apartment complex nearing completion

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.