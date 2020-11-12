BREAKING NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court rules in Centerville false active shooter case

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against Centerville in the city’s effort to get restitution from payroll losses in a false active shooter report.
The court’s ruling today said Centerville is “not a victim of crime protected by Marsy’s Law when it suffers economic loss in responding to an emergency call.”
Centerville sought $1,375.56 in payroll losses from the maker of a false active shooter report case stemming from an April 2018 incident.
The city asked the supreme court to determine that it was eligible for restitution under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by state voters in 2017.
In 2018, Michael Knab called 9-1-1 to report an active shooter at his home, according to court records.
It was determined that there was no active shooter and Knab was charged with and convicted of making a false report and improper use of the 9-1-1 system.
As part of his sentence, Knab was ordered to pay $1,375.56 in restitution to the city. But that decision was eventually reversed by the Second District Court of Appeals.