Car rolls onto its side in Washington Twp., non-life-threatening injuries reported

A 51-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car landed on its side during a one-vehicle crash in Washington Twp.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 6:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Spring Valley Pike.
The initial investigation revealed that a man driving a Hyundai Stinger was heading west when he lost control of the car and went of the south side of the road, according to deputies.
The car hit several trees and flipped over before it came to stop on the driver’s side.
The man was trapped inside the car briefly before he was extricated, according to deputies. He was the only person in the car.
A medical condition may have contributed to the crash.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.