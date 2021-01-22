Cash infusion to help company at Austin Landing expand office, hire dozens of employees

A Dayton area-based company is expanding its office and its workforce due to a cash infusion.
Marxent, a Miami Twp. creator of virtual- and augmented reality marketing and business tools, said it has secured Series C financing that will help fund strategic value creation opportunities such as international expansion and new product development, according to Beck Besecker, the company’s CEO and co-founder.
Series C funding is usually a company’s third injection of investment capital from outside sources to allow it to grow..
Clients already include many leading retailers and manufacturers including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ashley HomeStore, Macy’s, La-Z-Boy, HNI Corporation, Fortune Brands, American Woodmark, Herman Miller, Jerome’s Furniture, as well as John Lewis and Partners and Kingfisher plc, both in the United Kingdom.
Founded in 2011, Marxent has 100 employees worldwide, about 70 of which work out of the highly visible mixed-use center Austin Landing just off Interstate 75. With those offices expanded as a result of the financing, the company will be able to grow its workforce there by at least 40 percent, adding dozens of jobs to the region, Besecker told this news outlet.
COVID has further accelerated the demand for virtual selling for home goods, generating double-digit growth, he said.
“3-D room planning and augmented reality apps for furniture, kitchen, bath, and outdoor decking went from value-add solutions to essential business priorities,” Besecker said.
For more information about positions at Marxent, visit www.marxentlabs.com/careers.