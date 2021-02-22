Centerville approves $384K to renovate public works hub

CENTERVILLE — The city plans to renovate its public works facility this year, reconfiguring the site housing equipment and staff for that department.
The structure at 7970 South Suburban Road was last modified in 2012, but needs more work, Centerville officials said.
“We know there’s not enough space up there primarily for storage and administrative functions,” City Manager Wayne Davis said. “That’s what the primary investment is for up there.”
Centerville has agreed to pay up to $384,421 to Kramer and Feldman Inc., which submitted the lowest base bid of six Ohio businesses for the work at the site that’s the hub of engineering, street maintenance, waste and recycling, and capital projects, city records show.
The contract approved by Centerville City Council last week follows the hiring of a consultant last year to design improvements to the facility “that maximized useable office space for the administrative and engineering staff, improved building security, added conditioned storage, and added supplemental building heat,” according to a memo from Public Works Director Pat Turnbull.
The project is set to start March 1 and be completed by the end of August.
About 40 employees from public works and engineering are housed at the site, as is equipment used to maintain all infrastructure and city property, Davis said.