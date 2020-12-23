Centerville graduate named Biden speechwriting director

Someone with deep local ties has been named President-Elect Joe Biden’s director of speechwriting.
The Joe Biden transition team announced Tuesday that Vinay Reddy will be the administration’s director of speechwriting.
Reddy graduated from Centerville High School in 1997, the second of three sons in an immigrant family.
According to a short bio from the Biden team, Reddy is a product of Ohio public schools from kindergarten to Miami University to the Ohio State University College of Law. Today, he lives in New York with his wife and their two daughters.
He has served as chief speechwriter to then-Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, before working as vice president of strategic communications for the NBA, a press release from the Biden transition team said.
During the Obama-Biden administration, he also served as senior speechwriter at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign, and speechwriter for Sen. Sherrod Brown.
“These experienced individuals are joining my administration to carry out policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than ever before,” Biden said in Tuesday’s release. “They are respected leaders whose values and priorities align with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the American people. Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences, helping deliver the change America needs in these difficult times.”