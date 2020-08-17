Company to lay off 62 at Dayton International Airport

HMSHost intends to lay off about 62 employees there, the company warned Ohio government recently. What had been temporary furloughs will become permanent layoffs by October 15, the business told the state.

“To date, HMSHost continues to see an unprecedented decline in traffic in airports and on the motorways,” the company said in a Aug. 12 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the travel and restaurant industries and, unfortunately, HMSHost sits at the crossroads of both.