Coronavirus: 138,484 total cases, 4,419 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 138,484 total coronavirus cases and 4,419 deaths in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Hospitalizations are at 14,378 and ICU admissions total 3,097.
Starting Tuesday, local health departments across the state will begin reporting K-12 coronavirus data to the ODH. The state will then publish that information on its COVID-19 website, listing cases by school or school district and student and staff cases.
Health departments will continue sending updated information to the state each week, with the ODH publishing new information on Thursdays.